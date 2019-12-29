Will Raise Old-Age Pensions To Rs 5,000 If Elected, Says Delhi Congress

Subhash Chopra mentioned the Congress promise can even determine in its election manifesto (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Delhi Congress on Sunday introduced that it’s going to elevate old-age and different welfare pensions to Rs 5,000 if elected within the upcoming meeting polls.

Addressing ”Halla Bol” rallies in Mannequin City and Rajouri Backyard areas, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra mentioned the get together’s promise can even determine in its election manifesto.

“If Congress comes to power in Delhi, pension for old people, widows and handicapped will be raised to Rs 5,000 per month,” he mentioned.

Mr Chopra alleged that regardless of provisions within the Funds, 1,45,416 individuals weren’t given their month-to-month pensions.

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a four-storey old-age house in Wazirpur, asserting it is just the AAP authorities which honours the aged.

“In a petition, the AAP government had admitted in the Delhi High Court that it could not meet its projected targets. This proves quite clearly that the Kejriwal government was surviving only on the strength of advertisements by misleading the people instead of fulfilling its promises at the ground level,” Mr Chopra alleged.

No rapid response was accessible from the ruling Aam Aadmi Social gathering on Mr Chopra’s claims.

The Delhi Congress chief additionally alleged that the Ladli Yojana, began by the Sheila Dikshit authorities, appeared to have been wound up by the present regime.

“Ladli Yojna will be revived, by expanding its scope and reach, so as to benefit Delhi students as well,” he mentioned.

Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma mentioned the get together will give you extra aggressive campaigns in opposition to the BJP and the AAP within the coming days.

Conferences and rallies in all of the 70 meeting constituencies in Delhi will probably be held within the coming days to “expose the double-talk, lies and failures” of the BJP and the AAP, he mentioned.