Will Resign If “Any Indian Muslim” Evicted Under Citizenship Law: BJP MLA

In a shock assertion, BJP MLA from Gorakhpur, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, has mentioned that he’ll resign from his membership of the Uttar Pradesh Meeting “if any Indian Muslim of his constituency is evicted from the country during the CAA exercise”.

Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, who has been a legislator since 2002, is reaching out to Muslims in his constituency as a part of BJP’s mass contact programme to dispel myths over the Citizenship Modification Act.

“During the contact programme, I have assured Muslims that I will tender my resignation if any genuine Indian Muslim citizen of my constituency in Gorakhpur is evicted under the CAA,” he advised reporters.

He additional mentioned, “In reality, wherever I’m going, I’m asking individuals what’s the foundation of their worry that the CAA would take away citizenship of Indian Muslims.

“I’m making an attempt my finest to dispel doubts of the Muslim individuals relating to the Act which is supposed for giving citizenship to the prosecuted non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

By means of his Fb posts, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has additionally requested individuals to ask him to conferences of Muslim neighborhood with a gathering of at the least 5,000 individuals to get their fears over Citizenship Modification Act allayed by way of dialogue and details.

