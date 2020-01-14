Will Sadar Bazar constituency be a cakewalk for AAP again?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses at an election rally throughout campaigning for AAP’s candidate from Bramhapuri Meeting constituency Paromita Goswami forward of Maharashtra Meeting elections, in Nagpur on Oct 18, 2019.IANS

Sadar Bazar, one of many merchants’ hub of the nationwide capital, which has remained with the ruling social gathering each time, is all set to witness one other excessive stake battle within the triangular contest in 2020 Delhi meeting elections.

Aam Aadmi Celebration’s (AAP) Som Dutt received from right here in 2015 by defeating BJP’s Praveen Kumar Jain and Congress’ chief ministerial candidate Ajay Maken. Dutt obtained over 56.60 per cent votes as in comparison with 27.83 per cent by the Jain and 13.69 per cent by Maken.

Even in 2013 meeting polls, AAP’s Dutt defeated three-time seating Congress MLA Rajesh Jain from this excessive profile constituency.

Sadar Bazar meeting constituency which covers areas like Anand Nagar, Anand Parvat, Bagh Kare Khan, Kishan Ganj, Bahadur Garh Highway, Bara Hindu Rao, Beri Wala Bagh, Chander Shekhar Azad Colony, Daya Basti, East Moti Bagh, Gulabi Bagh, Harijan Basti, New Rohtak Highway, Inder Lok, Kashmiri Bagh, Lalita Block, Padam Nagar, Pahari Dhiraj, Pratap Nagar, Pulbangush, Roshanara Highway, Rui Mandi, Sarai Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Subhadra Colony, Tulsi Nagar and others, has over 1.84 lakh voters which incorporates 84,000 feminine voters.

The constituency is dwelling to most merchants. Throughout the 15 years Sheila Dikshit-led Congress rule from 1998 to 2013, grand previous social gathering’s Rajesh Jain represented the seat thrice.

Earlier than Jain, BJP’s Hari Krishan represented the seat in Delhi’s first election in 1993 by defeating Congress’ Harcharan Singh Joshi.

Delhi will go to polls on February eight whereas the counting of votes will happen on February 11.

Within the 2015 meeting polls, the AAP received 67 out of 70 seats whereas the BJP managed to win three seats. The Congress, however, scored nil within the 2015 meeting polls.

Within the 2020 meeting polls, stakes are excessive for the three important political events – the AAP, the BJP and the Congress, which are attempting their finest to woo the voters. It will likely be attention-grabbing to see if AAP manages to retain the seat this time too.