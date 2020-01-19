Will Send 1 Crore Bangladeshi Muslims Back: BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh mentioned he unlawful Bangladeshi Muslims are concerned in arsons throughout the state (File)

Barasat:

BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh mentioned on Sunday that the federal government is dedicated to implementing the proposed nationwide Nationwide Register of India and can ship again 1 crore Bangladeshi Muslims dwelling within the state illegally.

Addressing a rally within the North 24 Parganas district, Mr Ghosh mentioned that these opposing the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) are anti-Bengali and in opposition to the concept of India.

He mentioned 1 crore unlawful Muslims within the state are “thriving” on the federal government’s Rs 2 per kg subsidised rice.

“We will send them back,” he introduced.

“These illegal Bangladeshi Muslims are involved in arsons across the state,” Mr Ghosh added

He mentioned that he has no qualms in being branded communal for supporting the reason for Hindu refugees, who needed to run for his or her life after being religiously persecuted.

“Those who are opposing the CAA are either anti-India or anti-Bengali. They are against the idea of India that is why they are opposing Hindu refugees getting citizenship,” Mr Ghosh mentioned.

Persevering with his tirade in opposition to eminent personalities, opposing the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC, he mentioned their “hearts bleed for infiltrators”.

“What about Hindu refugees? They don’t have any answers. This is a double standard,” Mr Ghosh mentioned, days after terming them “parasites”.

Exuding confidence about forming the following authorities in West Bengal, the controversial BJP chief mentioned Mamata Banerjee’s social gathering shall be restricted to 50 seats within the 2021 state polls.