Will Take Action Against Mumbai Professor For Rahul Gandhi Jibe: Minister

Yogesh Soman had posted a video criticising Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Savarkar’ comment (File)

New Delhi:

Maharashtra House Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday stated that motion will quickly be taken in opposition to senior Mumbai College (MU) school member Yogesh Soman over his “offensive” remarks in opposition to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Soman, director of the Academy of Theatre Arts of the MU, was earlier this week despatched on a pressured go away. He had posted a video criticising Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Savarkar’ comment.

In a letter issued on Monday, MU common secretary had stated that Mr Soman was being despatched on pressured go away.

“The professor has made an offensive statement against Rahul Gandhi. A professor’s work is to teach the students and not make such statements,” Mr Deshmukh stated.

“He (Soman) has been sent on leave for now, but action will soon be taken against him,” the minister added.

College students of the Congress-affiliated Nationwide College students Union of India (NSUI) and different our bodies had demanded motion in opposition to Mr Soman.