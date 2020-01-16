News

Will Take Action Against Mumbai Professor For Rahul Gandhi Jibe: Minister

January 17, 2020
1 Min Read

Will Take Action Against Mumbai Professor For Remark On Rahul Gandhi: Minister

Yogesh Soman had posted a video criticising Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Savarkar’ comment (File)

New Delhi:

Maharashtra House Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday stated that motion will quickly be taken in opposition to senior Mumbai College (MU) school member Yogesh Soman over his “offensive” remarks in opposition to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Soman, director of the Academy of Theatre Arts of the MU, was earlier this week despatched on a pressured go away. He had posted a video criticising Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Savarkar’ comment.

In a letter issued on Monday, MU common secretary had stated that Mr Soman was being despatched on pressured go away.

“The professor has made an offensive statement against Rahul Gandhi. A professor’s work is to teach the students and not make such statements,” Mr Deshmukh stated.

“He (Soman) has been sent on leave for now, but action will soon be taken against him,” the minister added.

College students of the Congress-affiliated Nationwide College students Union of India (NSUI) and different our bodies had demanded motion in opposition to Mr Soman.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment