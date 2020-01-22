“Will Take Action If Shaheen Bagh Protest Obstructs Poll Process”: Cops

Ladies are main anti-Citizenship Act protests at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. (AFP)

New Delhi:

With anti-Citizenship Act protests at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh persevering with for over a month, the police on Wednesday stated they’d take acceptable motion if a criticism is obtained about any obstruction within the ongoing electoral course of for the meeting polls subsequent month.

Particular Commissioner of Police (Election) Praveer Ranjan stated the pressure has not but obtained any criticism about protestors in Shaheen Bagh inflicting obstruction to the electoral course of.

Hundreds of individuals, together with ladies and kids, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act and the Nationwide Register of Residents.

Mr Ranjan stated police have already appealed to protestors to vacate the realm, and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday additionally requested them to name off their agitation because it has been inflicting inconvenience to schoolchildren, sufferers and most people.

“If we receive a complaint about obstruction in electoral process, we will take appropriate action as per law,” he advised reporters in response to a query at a press convention on the workplace of Chief Electoral Officer.