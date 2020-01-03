Will Take “Revenge” Against US For Commander’s Killing: Iran President

Hassan Rouhani says commander’s loss of life redoubled dedication to face towards US bullying.

Tehran:

Iran and the “free nations of the region” will take revenge on the US for killing Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday, Iran President Hassan Rouhani stated.

“There is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America,” Rouhani stated, referring to Iran’s allies throughout the Center East.

Soleimani’s “martyrdom … by the aggressor and criminal America has saddened the heart of the nation of Iran and all the nations of the region,” he stated in an announcement posted on the Iranian authorities web site.

His loss of life had “redoubled the determination of the nation of Iran and other free nations to stand against America’s bullying and defend Islamic values”, stated Rouhani.

“This vile and cowardly act is another sign of America’s desperation and weakness in the region,” the president added.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)