Will there be a Bad Boys 4?

Effectively, with out spoiling a lot, some advance evaluations have indicated that the ending of Dangerous Boys for Life leaves the door open a crack for a sequel, however that is neither right here nor there. It was extremely tough to get the schedules of the movie’s stars to line up for the third go-round; as just lately as August 2017, Lawrence publicly said that he did not even suppose the movie was going to occur (through Leisure Weekly).

To this point, there was no official announcement somehow from Sony, so sadly, we do not know for certain whether or not Dangerous Boys four will ever turn out to be a actuality. After all, it stands to motive that it will rely largely on one factor: cash. With a relatively slim and trim reported price range of $90 million (down from $130 million for 2003’s Dangerous Boys II), the flick does not must turn out to be an all-time earner to show a tidy revenue. It is also value noting that contemplating its January launch (historically a month wherein the foremost studios dump their rubbish), all it is going to actually take for Dangerous Boys for Life to be thought-about an overperformer is solely for it to not lose cash.

That being mentioned, if it performs effectively — and early monitoring has indicated that it most likely will — it is definitely not outdoors the realm of chance that we’ll see Lowery and Burnett again on the large display screen once more. For what it is value, there’s additionally the truth that Dangerous Boys four has an IMDB web page carrying this temporary synopsis: “A modern, highly specialized police unit collides with the Bad Boys when a new threat emerges in Miami.”

That is no assure — the web page might very effectively be a holdover from the venture’s announcement again in 2015 — however it provides us hope.