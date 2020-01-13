Will there be a Casa Amor twist in Winter Love Island?

Love Island followers are rejoicing over not one however two seasons of their favorite ITV2 present in 2020.

With the winter model set to grip the nation, what sorts of twists can we anticipate on this new collection?

Will there be a Casa Amor in Love Island 2020?

It’s at present unknown whether or not the winter model of Love Island will introduce Casa Amor.

Unquestionably, it’s some of the dramatic twists the ITV present can provide, so it appears unlikely bosses will drop the second villa simply but.

What’s Love Island’s Casa Amor?

Casa Amor usually exhibits up in the direction of the center of every Love Island collection.

It was first launched in season three, which aired in 2017, and positively caught viewers’ consideration.

In a coincidence, bosses launched a second villa to the present, known as Casa Amor.

Only a stone’s throw from the unique villa, new islanders reside there in a bid to tempt the originals away from their – in the event that they handle to show any heads, they get to remain as a fully-fledged islander.

What are a few of the most memorable moments from Casa Amor?

Casa Amor has been dwelling to a few of the greatest twists of latest years.

In 2017, eventual winner Kem Cetinay had been going regular with Amber Davies, however Chyna Ellis turned his head and the pair received very shut certainly.

The subsequent yr, Josh Denzel famously dumped Georgia “Loyal” Metal when he discovered himself drawn to Kaz Crossley.

And simply six months in the past, Michael Griffiths determined to dump fan-favourite Amber Gill for Joanna Chimonides whereas Anna Vakili was drawn to Ovi Soko, regardless of being in a romantic coupling with Jordan Hames.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Saturday 12th January 2020.