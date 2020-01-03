Will there be a director’s cut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

Lucasfilm / Disney

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker bore the Herculean process of concluding a nine-film saga that stretched over 42 years, one which means a terrific deal to legions of followers all around the world. As such, it was by no means going to fulfill everyone — however the movie has confirmed oddly divisive, splitting followers and critics alike proper down the center.

Maybe as a result of the idea of the director’s minimize has not too long ago been looming within the popular culture consciousness because of the controversy surrounding the 2017 movie Justice League, some followers have begun to surprise if there is not one other model of Rise of Skywalker on the market, one with a barely extra constant and coherent inventive imaginative and prescient. Lately, an extended publish appeared on Reddit that lit an absolute fireplace underneath followers liable to the sort of hypothesis, because it asserts that not solely is there certainly a distinct minimize of the flick which was assembled by director J.J. Abrams, however that it represents a really, very totally different imaginative and prescient from the minimize that made its option to theaters.

It should be stated that the publish, courtesy of Redditor egoshoppe, has not in any approach been verified to comprise correct info. Taken within the context of post-release feedback made by some key events, nevertheless, we’re tentatively of the opinion that egoshoppe’s declare is true: that they’ve been involved with an nameless supply who labored on the movie, and is intimately aware of its highway to the display screen, a far rougher highway than Lucasfilm dad or mum firm Disney would love its viewers to know.

So, is there a director’s minimize of Rise of Skywalker? There might very effectively be — but when the winding narrative put forth within the Reddit publish is even partially correct, it is uncertain that it will ever see the sunshine of day. Let’s check out a number of the claims made about this alleged minimize, in addition to any corroborating info that is been made public. Please be suggested that main spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker observe.

