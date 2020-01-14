Will there be a season 5 of The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime?

Get in gear, petrol-heads: it appears like The Grand Tour, Amazon’s car-based actuality present hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, James Might and Richard Hammond, might be returning for an additional lap.

With the fourth season having been launched on Friday, December 13th 2019, it’s clear the sequence has undergone some fairly main adjustments.

Whereas Amazon haven’t introduced something official about the way forward for the present, a few of the crew have posted messages on Instagram which seem to substantiate that The Grand Tour isn’t about to cease any time quickly.

Discover out all the main points we find out about season 5 of The Grand Tour right here…

Will there be one other season of The Grand Tour?

Sure! At the least, that’s based on Andy Wilman, the previous High Gear producer who now works on The Grand Tour. Again in July, Wilman made this submit, on Instagram:

On condition that solely half a yr has previous because the date of the submit, it seems that there’s nonetheless one other yr and a half of filming left to be completed – which suggests followers can count on one or two extra seasons of The Grand Tour to observe!

What occurred in season four of The Grand Tour?

The Grand Tour’s fourth season noticed some main adjustments to the format, with the present shifting away from the normal High Gear-style dwell viewers set-up, in the direction of one thing extra centered on journey and exploration.

Which means they’ve scrapped the favored ‘tent studio’. As Clarkson informed the viewers on the finish of season three, “although the tent has gone, The Grand Tour goes on.”

Season four sees the gang travelling to a variety of spectacular areas, together with Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore. Followers of High Gear will keep in mind Clarkson’s earlier journey to Southeast Asia, the place he sparked controversy in Burma.

The place will the group go in The Grand Tour season 5?

There was no data launched about the place the Grand Tour gang might be heading subsequent – though you may need to observe Clarkson et al on social media for infrequent updates from the filming.

Given the earlier season’s deal with Asia, nevertheless, it could be truthful to imagine that season 5 will take the group elsewhere – maybe a continent nearer to house.

Who will seem in The Grand Tour Season 5?

Clarkson will inevitably be returning. The previous High Gear host may also be seen as the present presenter of the ITV recreation present Who Desires To Be a Millionaire? He beforehand informed HEARALPUBLICIST that ‘“I never run out of ideas.”

“Someone asked me, before this series, ‘What can you possibly do with a car that you haven’t already done?’ But my head’s filled with enough ideas for five years,” he stated.

Hammond and Might are additionally sure to be seen at Clarkson’s aspect, extending the collaboration that has been in place because the early days of High Gear.