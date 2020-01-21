Will there be a season 5 of The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime?

Get in gear, petrol-heads: it appears to be like like The Grand Tour, Amazon’s car-based actuality present hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, James Might and Richard Hammond, shall be returning for an additional lap.

With the fourth season having been launched on Friday, December 13th 2019, it’s clear the sequence has undergone some fairly main adjustments.

Whereas Amazon haven’t introduced something official about the way forward for the present, among the crew have posted messages on Instagram which seem to substantiate that The Grand Tour isn’t about to cease any time quickly.

Discover out all the small print we find out about season 5 of The Grand Tour right here…

Will there be one other season of The Grand Tour?

Sure! Not less than, that’s in response to Andy Wilman, the previous Prime Gear producer who now works on The Grand Tour. Again in July, Wilman made this submit, on Instagram:

Provided that solely half a yr has previous for the reason that date of the submit, it seems that there’s nonetheless one other yr and a half of filming left to be performed – which suggests followers can count on one or two extra seasons of The Grand Tour to observe!

Producer Andy Willman additionally mentioned that he’d like to do The Grand Tour spin-offs, so we’ll maintain you up to date with any information on that.

Season four remains to be being launched, nevertheless, with extra specials coming in 2020 as introduced on The Grand Tour’s official Twitter account:

Simply to let you recognize.

Sure, one other particular is coming. We’ve completed filming in Madagascar.

No, we don’t know when it’s popping out but.

Sure, Season four is made up of epic specials.

No, they’re not launched weekly.

Sure, we’ll have extra information in the end.#TheGrandTour — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) January eight, 2020

What occurred in season four of The Grand Tour?

The Grand Tour’s fourth season noticed some main adjustments to the format, with the present shifting away from the normal Prime Gear-style stay viewers set-up, in direction of one thing extra targeted on journey and exploration.

Which means they’ve scrapped the favored ‘tent studio’. As Clarkson informed the viewers on the finish of season three, “although the tent has gone, The Grand Tour goes on.”

Season four sees the gang travelling to a variety of spectacular places, together with Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore. Followers of Prime Gear will bear in mind Clarkson’s earlier journey to Southeast Asia, the place he sparked controversy in Burma.

The place will the crew go in The Grand Tour season 5?

There was no info launched about the place the Grand Tour gang shall be heading subsequent – though you would possibly need to observe Clarkson et al on social media for infrequent updates from the filming.

Given the earlier season’s concentrate on Asia, nevertheless, it could be truthful to imagine that season 5 will take the crew elsewhere – maybe a continent nearer to residence.

Who will seem in The Grand Tour Season 5?

Clarkson will inevitably be returning. The previous Prime Gear host will also be seen as the present presenter of the ITV sport present Who Needs To Be a Millionaire? He beforehand informed HEARALPUBLICIST that ‘“I never run out of ideas.”

“Someone asked me, before this series, ‘What can you possibly do with a car that you haven’t already done?’ But my head’s filled with enough ideas for five years,” he mentioned.

Hammond and Might are additionally sure to be seen at Clarkson’s facet, extending the collaboration that has been in place for the reason that early days of Prime Gear.