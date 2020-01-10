Will there be a second series of Giri/Haji?

Giri/Haji has been one of the thrilling new BBC dramas of 2019, charming audiences with its distinctive storytelling and breathtaking fashion, and permitting viewers across the nation to fall in love with its wonderful characters.

The present has been so good, actually, that some followers are already clamouring for a second sequence and a return for Kenzo (Takehiro Hira), Sarah (Kelly Macdonald) et al, with many taking to social media to make their emotions identified.

Giri/Haji season 2: When will it air?

Sadly, as issues stand nothing has been confirmed concerning additional episodes, though neither has the potential for a second run been dismissed.

The present does wrap up pretty neatly, and there’s no apparent establishing of a second sequence, so have been there to be extra episodes, they’d most definitely must cowl a brand new state of affairs, slightly than choosing up the conflict between rival Yakuza gangs which Yuto had been caught up in.

That mentioned, the occasions of the ultimate episode actually don’t totally rule out a return, and it will be notably attention-grabbing to meet up with Rodney (Will Sharpe), who was a fan favorite all through the primary sequence and who suffered super unhappiness in the direction of its finish.

We’d be absolutely behind a spin-off present that includes Rodney and Taki simply getting as much as mischief round Soho – however for simply now we’ll simply have to attend and see…

Giri/Haji is obtainable to observe now on BBC iPlayer within the UK and Netflix within the US