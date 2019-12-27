Will there be more episodes of Worzel Gummidge on BBC One?

All’s nicely that ends nicely. Unsurprisingly for family-friendly Christmas viewing, Worzel Gummidge concluded with a cheerful ending as Worzel received the scarecrow competitors and located his objective in life.

Nevertheless, it actually left issues open for extra charming adventures in Scatterbrook Farm, and perhaps one other cup o’ tea an’ a slice o’ cake…

Will there be extra episodes of Worzel Gummidge?

The BBC tells HEARALPUBLICIST that nothing has been formally commissioned simply but however the overwhelmingly optimistic reception to the present should actually be giving them one thing to consider – and we all know creator and star MacKenzie Criminal is hopeful the sequence will dwell on after its Christmas broadcast.

Given the episodic nature of the present, it may proceed for so long as the BBC and Criminal would love, with Worzel going through a brand new problem each week.

The unique Worzel Gummidge sequence starring Jon Pertwee ran for 4 seasons starting in 1979, for a grand whole of 31 episodes. And provided that there are additionally books in creator Barbara Euphan Todd’s kids sequence, there are many storylines the reboot may discover sooner or later.

Whereas the latest episodes reintroduced outdated favourites comparable to Aunt Sally and Woman Bloomsbury Barton, there are an entire host of basic characters who may reappear within the kids’s sequence, together with Mr Peters and Sgt Beetroot.

Right here’s hoping we’ll be visiting Scatterbrook Farm once more within the not too distant future…

Worzel Gummidge is will probably be out there on BBC iPlayer