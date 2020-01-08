Will Thieves of the Wood get a season 2 on Netflix?

At first of January, Netflix launched the primary season of Belgian interval drama Thieves of the Wooden – a present which follows Flemish highwayman Jan de Lichte as he revolts in opposition to the corrupt Austrian aristocracy in 18th century Belgium.

Those who have already binge-watched all 10 episodes of the Dutch-language sequence know that the final episode noticed Jan de Lichte’s demise, however is there a risk that the interval drama may return for a second season?

Will there be a second season of Thieves of the Wooden?

The primary sequence ended because the e-book did – with Jan’s torture and execution by the hands of French guard Baru, so at first look it appears unlikely that we might see Thieves of the Wooden renewed for a second season.

That being mentioned, the potential for a second season can’t be dominated out. There have been tv sequence primarily based on a single e-book which have expanded past the unique narrative. The Handmaid’s Story, which relies on a e-book of the identical identify by Margaret Atwood, was renewed for a fourth season final yr, and a second season of US drama Huge Little Lies was made regardless of the dearth of a sequel to its supply materials.

Thieves of the Wooden may additionally return within the type of an anthology sequence, in the identical approach that Starz’s interval drama The Spanish Princess is a sequel sequence to The White Queen on BBC One. A second season may inform the story of a special Belgian historic determine or an analogous kind of character throughout one other time frame.

Relying on the recognition of the present on Netflix, a spin-off sequence may additionally be created which follows one of many remaining characters.

What’s Thieves of the Wooden about?

Thieves of the Wooden – also referred to as De Bende Van Jan De Lichte – follows 18th century charismatic gang chief Jan de Lichte, who returns from battle to seek out his hometown taken over by a corrupt mayor and the sick and poor exiled to a close-by forest.

He decides to steer a revolt in opposition to the Austrian-led occupation of Belgium and steal from the wealthy lessons to provide to the oppressed.

The costume drama relies on the real-life south-Dutch gang chief Jan de Lichte and the novel he impressed by Louis Paul Boon – ‘De gang of Jan de Lichte’.

Flemish filmmakers Robin Pront and Maarten Moerkerke directed the sequence, which was filmed in areas of Belgium in 2016 and 2017.

Who’s within the Thieves of the Wooden solid?

Belgian actor Matteo Simoni performs important character Jan De Lichte, whereas Flemish actor Stef Aerts is Tincke – the gang’s unique chief and Jan’s right-hand man. Charlotte Timmers performs Jan’s love curiosity Heloise and Tom Van Dyck is Baru, the town guard hoping to seize Jan.