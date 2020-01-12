Will Try To Revoke Citizenships Under New Law If Elected: Assam Congress

Will pressurise Centre to revoke all citizenships underneath new regulation, Ripun Bora mentioned

Guwahati:

The Congress on Sunday mentioned it’s going to work in the direction of revoking citizenships given underneath the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) whether it is voted to energy in 2021 meeting polls in Assam.

Addressing a press convention, state Congress chief Ripun Bora mentioned the social gathering doesn’t settle for the Act regardless of its notification and introduced a sequence of contemporary agitations throughout the state.

“If we are voted to power in Assam in 2021 Assembly elections, we will pressurise the Centre to revoke all the citizenships that will be granted through this law in coming days,” he added.

Mr Bora, additionally a Rajya Sabha MP, mentioned the BJP-led central authorities doesn’t respect the judiciary, which has made “strong apprehensions” concerning the regulation, in addition to has no worth for the general public sentiment.

“Our motion will proceed until the CAA is repealed. Our first part of padyatra was accomplished yesterday in Dhubri.

The second part will start on January 20 at Sarupathar in Golaghat district and can finish at Gohpur in Biswanath on January 29,” he knowledgeable.

The third part shall be held from February 13 to 21 from Behali in Sonitpur to Barpeta district, Mr Bora mentioned.

The fourth and fifth phases will happen within the hill districts and Barak valley, the dates of which shall be introduced later, he added.

On December 21, the Congress began its 800-km lengthy ”padyatra” from Sadiya to Dhubri, the place it concluded on Saturday.

Peaceable protests continued towards the contentious regulation at numerous locations within the state on Sunday.