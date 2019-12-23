Will Wait For Results Before Allying With Other Parties: Arjun Munda

Arjun Munda stated it’s for the social gathering to determine to take assist from ASU, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha.

New Delhi:

Because the developments confirmed JMM-Congress-RJD alliance inching in direction of the bulk, Union Minister Arjun Munda on Monday stated that if required it’s for the social gathering to determine to take assist from All Jharkhand College students Union (AJSU) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha.

“We need to wait for the final results as these are just trends and BJP is giving close competition to the opposition in many constituencies. However, if required, it is for the party to decide to take the support of JVM and AJSU,” Arjun Munda advised ANI.

“We are fighting the assembly elections alone this time. AJSU is not with us but it is the party’s nature to carry alliance partners together. Even if we get the majority, we would like to take our allies together. There is a system for that. The party will decide accordingly,” he added.

The Union Minister stated that he believes individuals of Jharkhand are with the BJP since each “state and Centre government have made efforts to bring development in the state.”

As per Election Fee’s party-wise developments and outcomes, BJP is main on 29 seats, whereas the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is main on 40. AJSU and JVM have 4 seats every.

In 2014, the BJP had a transparent majority within the Home with 37 seats, whereas its ally AJSU managed to win 5 Meeting seats. The tenure of the present Meeting ends on January 5, 2020. That is the fourth Meeting election in Jharkhand for the reason that state was carved out of Bihar in 2000. Polling on 81 Meeting seats in Jharkhand was held in 5 phases from November 30 to December 20.