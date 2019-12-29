Will we meet Jade’s mum? Coronation Street stars tease backstory of John Stape’s daughter

Past the revelation that Coronation Road dangerous lady Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) believes lifeless dad John Stape was an excellent man, little is understood concerning the offspring of one of many road’s most infamous – if unlikely – villains. Contemplating the Stape case was meant to have been nationwide information, why does Jade blame his former spouse Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) for all the things?

“She genuinely thinks Fiz is a bad person,” Henshall informed HEARALPUBLICIST. “Jade has been brainwashed by her mum into believing that, and her intention is to just keep her sister Hope safe from her. That is her priority and she’ll go to any lengths to make sure Hope is OK.”

Deceitful Jade is on a mission to avenge her deceased serial killer father by ruining Fiz’s life, resulting in her youngsters being taken away by social companies within the coming weeks.

Jade has intentionally focused her father’s ex and posed as a too-good-to-be-true nanny for her and Tyrone Dobbs’ youngsters, all of the whereas surreptitiously plotting to color them as unfit mother and father so she will acquire custody of half-sister Hope. Solely the viewers is aware of the reality thus far.

The lacking piece of the puzzle right here is unquestionably Jade’s aforementioned mom, who we’re but to fulfill and who Corrie say there aren’t any plans to introduce “in the short term.” Whoever she is, she was round earlier than Fiz and all of the murders and id theft began taking place, and he or she’s clearly introduced Jade up together with her model of the reality which sounds considerably distorted…

“We don’t know at this stage how much Jade knows about her dad,” says McAlpine, “Or even whether she ever knew him or not. But the traits they share are uncanny – she’s doing these bad things for what she thinks are the right reasons, which is to protect Hope. Jade is her father’s daughter!”

It’s the mom we wish to know extra about…

