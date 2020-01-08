Will Welcome Indian Initiative For De-Escalating Tensions With US: Iran

Iran’s envoy mentioned Iran and India can collectively work for peace on the planet (Representational)

New Delhi:

Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India to de-escalate tensions with the US following the killing of Iranian navy commander Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian envoy mentioned in Delhi on Wednesday whereas asserting that his nation needs peace not conflict.

Iran’s Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni additionally expressed the hope there can be no additional escalation in hostilities between his nation and the US.

The ambassador’s feedback got here hours after Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles focusing on a minimum of two bases the place US navy and coalition forces” are stationed in Iraq. Tehran mentioned it was a “slap in the face” of America.

“India usually plays a very good role in (maintaining) peace in the world. India belongs to this region. We welcome all initiatives from all countries, especially India as a good friend for us, to not allow escalation (of tensions),” Chegeni informed reporters after a condolence assembly for Soleimani on the Iranian Embassy.

“We are not for war, we are looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in this region. We welcome any Indian initiative or any project that can help peace and prosperity in this world,” he mentioned in response to a query on whether or not India might play a job in de-escalation of tensions.

The Iranian Embassy later asserted that the Ambassador’s remarks should on no account be interpreted as consideration of any middleman function between Iran and a 3rd nation.

Maj Gen Soleimani, 62, the top of Iran’s elite al-Quds power and architect of its regional safety equipment, was killed when a US drone fired missiles right into a convoy that was leaving the Baghdad Worldwide Airport early on Friday. The strike additionally killed the deputy chief of Iraq’s highly effective Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary power.

On the Iranian assault on US targets in Iraq, Chegeni informed reporters that his nation retaliated beneath its proper to defend.

Amid spiralling US-Iran tensions over the killing of Soleimani, Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday had a dialog along with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, voicing India’s considerations over the escalation of tensions.

In the meantime, sources mentioned Zarif is anticipated to go to India to attend the Raisina Dialogue subsequent week.

Throughout his go to, Zarif may also maintain talks with S Jaishankar, the sources mentioned.

India has reached out to a number of stakeholders within the area over the safety state of affairs prevailing within the Center East.

S Jaishankar has additionally individually spoken with Omani International Minister Yusuf Alawi, UAE International Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as properly his Jordanian and Qatari counterparts Ayman Safadi and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani respectively, on the tense state of affairs within the area.

Noting that India is a “good friend”, Chegeni mentioned, “My minister (Javad Zarif) talked to Dr Jaishankar, they had a very good discussion. Recently we had the joint economic commission in Tehran…We see a very good future for the relationship. We have no problem with India.”

He mentioned Iran and India can collectively work for peace on the planet.

Requested if Indian officers have reached out to the Embassy with a condolence message, the Iranian envoy mentioned the embassy had opened a condolence e-book for 2 days and he expects Indian officers to return however it’s “up to the Indian side”.

“Usually we have good relations and sympathy between the two countries,” he mentioned.

The Iran Embassy has been seeing a gradual stream of envoys coming and expressing condolences on the dying of Soliemani.

Considerations have mounted throughout the globe over fast-deteriorating diplomatic ties between the US and Iran, and the spiralling tensions within the Gulf after Soleiman was killed.

Soleimani’s killing was essentially the most dramatic escalation but in spiralling tensions between Iran and the US.

Speaking in regards to the US drone strike that killed Soleimani, Chegeni mentioned, “He was in a third country. So this is very important for the world to not allow such an inhuman, illegal act which is against international rights.”

“He (Soleimani) was the one who removed the threat of ISIS from the world. Why you should kill him. That means you are supporting terrorists. If Gen Soleimani didn’t act against ISIS, what would have happened to India, to Europe, and to all the world because ISIS was really anti-human,” he mentioned.

The world owes a debt to “anti-terrorist hero” Soleimani, he mentioned.

“That is why my country today officially retaliated based on the legitimate rights we have….We are not for war. We are not for escalation, but defending is our right,” Chegeni mentioned.

“Everyone has the right to defence, even animals and trees…,” he asserted.

“This is not revenge, this was the right of our people. All the Iranian people asked for retaliation, early morning at the same time our national hero was attacked… we attacked the military bases,” he mentioned.