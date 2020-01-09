Will Wonder Woman 3 be Gal Gadot’s last solo film as Diana Prince?

Warner Bros./DC Movies

Gal Gadot has had an unimaginable run of kicking butt as Surprise Girl over the previous few years, however the ever-churning rumor mill simply spat out hypothesis that she could also be waving goodbye to the function — at the least as a number one girl — sooner or later.

We Received This Lined is claiming that Gadot will certainly seem in a 3rd solo movie because the lasso-swinging superheroine of the DC Prolonged Universe, which will probably be her remaining standalone film. The outlet additionally claims that Patty Jenkins, who directed the primary Surprise Girl movie in addition to the upcoming sequel Surprise Girl 1984, will probably be returning for the third movie, however that she desires to depart Diana Prince’s story there. Allegedly, Jenkins’ want to wrap up the Surprise Girl franchise means she’s writing the third movie as an ending to the hero’s foremost story.

With the data coming from unnamed “sources near WGTC,” one should not place an excessive amount of inventory within the rumor a method or one other. The outlet did word that this new intel comes from its apparently unique sources that additionally predicted Surprise Girl’s golden eagle armor for Surprise Girl 1984, which turned out to be correct. That may push some to wholeheartedly imagine that Surprise Girl three will probably be Gadot’s last-ever solo flick as Diana Prince, but it surely’s necessary to do not forget that not each rumor WGTC runs finally ends up true. The outlet does not have the best monitor file, and as of this writing, neither Warner Bros., Gadot, nor Jenkins have confirmed or denied this current report.