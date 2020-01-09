Will Wonder Woman 3 be Gal Gadot’s last solo film as Diana Prince?

Warner Bros./DC Movies
Gal Gadot has had an unimaginable run of kicking butt as Surprise Girl over the previous few years, however the ever-churning rumor mill simply spat out hypothesis that she could also be waving goodbye to the function — at the least as a number one girl — sooner or later.
We Received This Lined is claiming that Gadot will certainly seem in a 3rd solo movie because the lasso-swinging superheroine of the DC Prolonged Universe, which will probably be her remaining standalone film. The outlet additionally claims that Patty Jenkins, who directed the primary Surprise Girl movie in addition to the upcoming sequel Surprise Girl 1984, will probably be returning for the third movie, however that she desires to depart Diana Prince’s story there. Allegedly, Jenkins’ want to wrap up the Surprise Girl franchise means she’s writing the third movie as an ending to the hero’s foremost story.
With the data coming from unnamed “sources near WGTC,” one should not place an excessive amount of inventory within the rumor a method or one other. The outlet did word that this new intel comes from its apparently unique sources that additionally predicted Surprise Girl’s golden eagle armor for Surprise Girl 1984, which turned out to be correct. That may push some to wholeheartedly imagine that Surprise Girl three will probably be Gadot’s last-ever solo flick as Diana Prince, but it surely’s necessary to do not forget that not each rumor WGTC runs finally ends up true. The outlet does not have the best monitor file, and as of this writing, neither Warner Bros., Gadot, nor Jenkins have confirmed or denied this current report.
This could possibly be historical past repeating itself
Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince first flew onto the massive display screen in Batman vs Superman: Daybreak of Justice, wherein she was one in all many main gamers together with Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, Amy Adam’s Lois Lane, Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor, and extra. She then starred in her first standalone movie, launched in June 2017, earlier than making an look in one other crossover — the less-well-received Justice League film, which launched in November 2017.
By these movies – Surprise Girl particularly — the heroine has confirmed herself an necessary piece within the DCEU puzzle. So even when her personal franchise ends after the rumored third flick, Surprise Girl appears too outstanding a personality (and Gadot too huge a display screen presence and field workplace draw) for Warner Bros. and DC Movies to close her out of the DCEU utterly. Thus, it does make sense that the studios would wish to maintain her round for crossovers post-Surprise Girl three, regardless of the rumor being but unconfirmed.
It definitely would not be the primary time an enormous actor has concluded their solo movies in a franchise and nonetheless caught round for the massive crossovers. As We Received This Lined factors out, the third and remaining Iron Man movie was launched in 2013, however the actor behind the masks, Robert Downey Jr., appeared in each crossover occasion (after which some) within the Marvel Cinematic Universe since then. If historical past is something to go by, Gadot’s Surprise Girl would possibly nonetheless have a task to play within the DCEU even when she has no extra standalone options past the third one.
How a lot of Surprise Girl three is already deliberate?
Earlier than followers begin to fear an excessive amount of about Surprise Girl’s future post-threequel, they’ve two Surprise Girl movies to sit up for. The heroine’s long-awaited sequel, Surprise Girl 1984, is slated for a June 2020 launch and can take audiences (and Diana Prince) to the 1980s. That includes Kristen Wiig because the Barbara Minerva iteration of the notorious villain Cheetah and Pedro Pascal because the slick businessman Maxwell Lord, Surprise Girl 1984 guarantees loads of motion in addition to a time-warping rationalization as to how Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor is alive and effectively within the ’80s regardless of having seemingly died in Surprise Girl.
Although we’re nonetheless a number of months out from the launch of Surprise Girl 1984, Jenkins has lengthy been engaged on Surprise Girl three. In a December 2019 roundtable interview at which Collider reporters had been current, Jenkins revealed that she has deliberate out all the storyline for the third movie, with the script already principally written.
“We really already know the entire story to [Surprise Girl three] after which some as a result of there may be an Amazon [spin-off] film as effectively and so we have already got all of it mapped out,” she shared. “It’s just a matter of will we change our minds and when.”
Jenkins additionally, nonetheless, cautioned that the break between Surprise Girl 1984 and the third installment will really be longer than the wait between the primary two movies. Which means the earliest followers can anticipate Surprise Girl three can be 2024. It is an extremely lengthy wait, but it surely at the least provides followers loads of time to get used to the concept the movie could be the final Surprise Girl standalone they will see — if these completely unfounded rumors show true, that’s.
