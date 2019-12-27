Will Write To PM On Mahadayi River Dispute: Goa Chief Minister

Pramod Sawant has known as a high-level assembly later throughout the day to chalk out motion on the problem

Panaji:

Goa’s BJP Chief Minister Pramod Sawant right this moment mentioned his authorities, “if required”, would go in opposition to the NDA-led Union Surroundings ministry within the Mahadayi River subject.

The belligerence comes after the Union Ministry of Surroundings, Forest and Local weather Change on December 24 wrote to Karnataka stating setting clearance (EC) was not required for its Kalsa-Bhanduri ingesting water undertaking on Mahadayi river.

Goa and Karnataka are embroiled in a dispute on sharing of Mahadayi river water, and the previous has been opposing the Kalsa Bhanduri undertaking.

Chatting with reporters after a cupboard assembly in Porovorim on Friday, Mr Sawant mentioned, “The case regarding Mahadayi river water diversion is pending before Supreme Court. I would like to categorically state that Goans need not be worried. If required, we will also go against the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.”

Mr Sawant has known as a high-level assembly later throughout the day to chalk out future plan of action on the problem.

“The Goa government will also write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the matter,” he mentioned.

Mr Sawant hit again at Chief of Opposition Digambar Kamat for suggesting a one-day session of the Goa Meeting, and mentioned “those who allowed (Mahadayi) water to be diverted have no moral ground to tell government how to act on the issue”.

The CM mentioned, throughout Kamat’s tenure as chief minister (2007-2012), Karnataka managed to divert Mahadayi river water, however the latter “did nothing to stop them”.

Mr Sawant claimed his authorities has received approval to assemble six dams on Mahadayi, work on which might be expedited.

In the meantime, Progressive Entrance of Goa (PFG) demanded that the state authorities be dismissed and Governor’s Rule be imposed.

PFG is an umbrella organisation of political events like Goa Ahead Get together and Shiv Sena, and has been protesting in opposition to Goa authorities’s “inefficiency” to guard the state’s pursuits on Mahadayi river.

“We have given a deadline of 48 hours for the Chief Minister to resign. The deadline expires on December 28. After that, we will protest at all functions where Sawant is present,” PFG chief Hrudaynath Shirodkar instructed reporters in Panaji on Friday.

“We demand that the Goa Assembly be dissolved, and Governor’s Rule should be imposed,” he mentioned, including that Governor Satya Pal Malik had “successfully taken up” the problem with PM Modi earlier. Shirodkar hit out on the Centre for its letter to Karnataka even when the Mahadayi river matter was pending within the Supreme Court docket.

He mentioned the PFG’s protest on the problem on December 31 could be peaceable.