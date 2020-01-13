William Regal Reflects On Successful NXT TakeOver: Blackpool 2 Event

Final evening’s NXT TakeOver: Blackpool 2 occasion went down extremely effectively with the WWE Universe, as NXT UK placed on yet one more high quality present beneath the lights of the well-known Empress Ballroom.

Everybody from the higher-ups to the wrestlers themselves benefitted from what was a very particular present, as soon as once more proving that the UK is likely one of the best hotspots for skilled wrestling on the earth.

One man who is aware of that higher than anybody is British wrestling legend William Regal who made certain to let everybody know simply how completely satisfied he was about the way in which the present went.

Regal has been integral to the rise of NXT UK, and that’s totally true of NXT, too. The man has been on the forefront of this motion and as we sit up for the fast future, it actually doesn’t seem as if that’s going to alter any time quickly.

We aren’t certain as to when the subsequent large NXT UK occasion goes to be, other than Worlds Collide in fact, however we’re excited to see the place this model will get taken subsequent.

It’s not everybody’s cup of tea and there’s an argument to be made about how self-indulgent it may be at occasions, however such is the character of the enterprise within the modern-day. Both method, we nonetheless take pleasure in watching it, and most others do too.

P.S: For those who do ever determine to move to Blackpool, get a stick of rock when you’re at it. You gained’t remorse it.