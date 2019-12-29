Williamson Calls For Improvement In All Areas After Big Loss To Australia

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson stated his group have to mirror the combating spirit of century-maker Tom Blundell if they’re to bounce again from their second-Check thrashing by Australia. Opener Blundell was the final man out in Melbourne after compiling a battling 121 as team-mates threw their wickets away within the inconceivable 488-run chase to avoid wasting the match.

Williamson referred to as it a “magnificent” innings

“Obviously it was hard work out there, the task was immense. But you look at some small positives… that was a truly fantastic innings,” he stated after the 247-run defeat — their second Check loss inside 4 days.

“He led the best way and it’s important that all of us take one thing from that.

“The trouble from the bowlers all through was one thing that’s inspiring to us as a group, that never-give-up perspective.

“But at the same time if we are looking for areas to improve there are a few of them. We do need to try and put Australia under a bit more pressure before their first innings total gets past that point of control.”

Australia took the sport away from New Zealand on day one after Williamson received the toss and took a chance by placing them in to bat.

It turned out to be a poor choice, however he insisted it was an affordable one on the time.

“I felt like there was enough in the surface to bowl first and it was obviously very important for us to be on top of our game and the surface did offer some sideways movement and swing,” he stated.

“But credit to Australia for getting through that first session and put 400 on the board.”

Williamson’s group should now regroup shortly with the third and last Check in Sydney later this week. The collection has been misplaced and they are going to be taking part in for satisfaction solely.

“All round from our perspective we need to be better in all departments. We do need to be better come Sydney,” he stated.

“We haven’t been at our best, but it is important that we try and learn really quickly and improve in all areas.”