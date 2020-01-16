Cookies assist us ship our Providers. By utilizing our Providers, you conform to our use of cookies. Study Extra.

As with something George Lucas touches, the 1988 movie Willow has gathered such a cult following that over 30 years later, the calls from followers to create a sequel sequence are literally being answered.

Directed by Ron Howard from a narrative written by Lucas, Willow turned fashionable for the excessive fantasy theme it carried, with the Nelwyn dwarf Willow (Warwick Davis) rescuing and safeguarding the toddler Elora Danan wanted by the evil Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh) after a prophecy predicted the child would someday overthrow the queen. As with most fantasy tales, the heroes prevailed — holding the child lady protected and sound (even with some twists and turns within the street) and dethroning the queen regardless of her mobilizing a whole military to kill a child. However followers of the movie weren’t fully happy with leaving Willow’s story there, feeling the dwarf had rather more to supply.

Howard revealed in Could 2019 that he and his Solo: A Star Wars Story screenwriter Jon Kasdan have been “in discussions about creating a Willow tv present for the Disney ,” the streaming service residence to the works of Disney, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, and extra. As Howard defined, Kasdan “kept hounding” him about Willow through the period of Solo‘s shoot — and earlier than lengthy, each Howard and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy have been satisfied Kasdan’s “inspired take” on the property was a good suggestion for a sequence.

Then, in January 2020, Kasdan took to Twitter with a photograph of a bulletin board, which had pinned to it a blue and white cap with drawing of Willow on it. He captioned the picture, “The office is open,” signaling that work had begun on the Disney Willow present.

It is clearly nonetheless early days for the Willow sequel sequence, however there are a number of particulars on the market. Here is what we all know up to now in regards to the venture.