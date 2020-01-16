MGM/Lucasfilm
As with something George Lucas touches, the 1988 movie Willow has gathered such a cult following that over 30 years later, the calls from followers to create a sequel sequence are literally being answered.
Directed by Ron Howard from a narrative written by Lucas, Willow turned fashionable for the excessive fantasy theme it carried, with the Nelwyn dwarf Willow (Warwick Davis) rescuing and safeguarding the toddler Elora Danan wanted by the evil Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh) after a prophecy predicted the child would someday overthrow the queen. As with most fantasy tales, the heroes prevailed — holding the child lady protected and sound (even with some twists and turns within the street) and dethroning the queen regardless of her mobilizing a whole military to kill a child. However followers of the movie weren’t fully happy with leaving Willow’s story there, feeling the dwarf had rather more to supply.
Howard revealed in Could 2019 that he and his Solo: A Star Wars Story screenwriter Jon Kasdan have been “in discussions about creating a Willow tv present for the Disney ,” the streaming service residence to the works of Disney, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, and extra. As Howard defined, Kasdan “kept hounding” him about Willow through the period of Solo‘s shoot — and earlier than lengthy, each Howard and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy have been satisfied Kasdan’s “inspired take” on the property was a good suggestion for a sequence.
Then, in January 2020, Kasdan took to Twitter with a photograph of a bulletin board, which had pinned to it a blue and white cap with drawing of Willow on it. He captioned the picture, “The office is open,” signaling that work had begun on the Disney Willow present.
It is clearly nonetheless early days for the Willow sequel sequence, however there are a number of particulars on the market. Here is what we all know up to now in regards to the venture.
What is the launch date for the Willow sequel sequence?
Nobody concerned with the Willow sequel sequence has made an official announcement concerning a launch date. Nonetheless, with manufacturing solely simply began — judging by the January 6, 2020 date on Kasdan’s tweet, anyway — followers should not anticipate to see the sequence any time quickly.
On the very earliest, the sequence could be given an end-of-year launch date, someplace within the neighborhood of September to December 2020. Primarily based on how lengthy it takes to place collectively a sequence, it feels extra possible that the Willow sequel sequence will launch on Disney someday in early 2021. In any case, followers needs to be prepared for a launch date announcement and to clear a while on their calendars to catch the premiere of the upcoming present.
Who’s within the forged of the Willow sequel sequence?
Throughout a Could 2019 look on MTV’s Blissful Unhappy Confused podcast (by way of Twitter), hosted by Josh Horowitz, Howard confirmed that authentic Willow star Warwick Davis will reprise his position because the kind-hearted farmer and aspiring sorcerer Willow Ufgood. “Warwick will be in it,” mentioned Howard. “Warwick is so cool and he’s such a good actor that I really hope we get the chance to see the mature Willow in action.”
The unique movie noticed the likes of Val Kilmer starring alongside Davis, taking up the position of Madmartigan, the swordsman who aids Willow on his quest to maintain Elora from Queen Bavmorda. Different members of the Willow forged included Joanne Whalley as Bavmorda’s daughter Sorsha, Patricia Hayes because the cursed sorceress Fin Raziel, Billy Barty because the Nelwyn wizard the Excessive Aldwin, Pat Roach because the excessive commander of Bavmorda’s military Normal Kael, Gavan O’Herlihy as army commander Airk Thaughbaer, and David J. Steinberg as Meegosh, an in depth pal of Willow’s who joins him and Madmartigan throughout their journey.
Sadly, given the 32 years which have handed because the movie launched, a few of these actors have since died. For others, their return appears extremely unlikely given their destiny within the film. Whether or not or not any of the remaining forged members can be making a return to the Willow sequel sequence hasn’t been confirmed, however two who may positively make a comeback are Kilmer and Whalley, whose characters have been alive and properly on the finish of the movie.
What is the plot of the Willow sequel sequence?
As for the plot of the Willow sequence, Howard has recommended that with Davis returning because the titular character, followers will get to see a “more mature” aspect to the hero. The sequel sequence will happen roughly 30 years on from the timeline of the film, and Howard indicated on the Blissful Unhappy Confused podcast that the present can be a “continuation” of the film. The tip of the movie noticed Willow acquire a magic e book that might assist him on his journey to turning into a sorcerer after so bravely defending the child from the Queen and all her evil forces. Hopefully followers will get to see Willow as a sorcerer on the upcoming sequence — utilizing his powers for good, after all.
Whether or not or not we get to see a grown-up Elora Danan, the child princess from the movie who was destined to overthrow the Queen and turn into the longer term empress of Tir Asleen, is also a chance — though here is hoping she does not want anymore rescuing from evil queens. It is with Elora that Kilmer and Whalley may make a return, because the couple moved to Tir Asleen to boost the child lady on the conclusion of the movie. Given their shut relationship with Willow by the top of the film, it could make sense for them to have continued their friendship. Now to persuade them to get on board the Willow sequence.
