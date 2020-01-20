Windsor crushes Roosevelt in blowout win

The Windsor Wizards simply defeated the Roosevelt Roughriders by a rating of 84-48 on Tuesday.

Ben Hageman lead Windsor with 18 factors scored whereas additionally amassing seven rebounds and 4 assists. Lance Mcginnis and Chase Eastin additionally had respectable video games contributing 14 factors and 10 factors, respectively.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Windsor heading to play Erie and Roosevelt taking over Skyline.

Roosevelt has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.



