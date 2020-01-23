Winnie the cocker spaniel has ‘Disney Princess’ eyes

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

A placing canine has gained a legion of followers on the web who declare she ‘seems like a Disney princess’.

Winnie the English cocker spaniel has left followers awestruck together with her doe-like eyes and fluttering eyelashes, resulting in comparisons with Disney characters.

The pet, which was born in October, has amassed an Instagram following of greater than 278,000 in lower than 4 months.

Winnie’s house owners Ellée and Tom, who reside within the UK, have solely posted 26 photographs of her to date however have already attracted consideration throughout the globe because of her large hazel eyes and lengthy fluttery eyelashes.

Singer Rita Ora lately shared photographs of the canine on her Instagram tales, whereas different followers on social media have in contrast her to a Disney princess.

One particular person commented: ‘Omg her eyes seem like a Disney character’s eyes.’

One other stated: ‘This canine would not even look actual??! Appears like a Disney character.’

One other wrote: ‘She’s like a Disney Princess.’

And Winnie’s brother Presley is having fun with related social media success, with greater than 30,000 Instagram customers following his ‘pupdates’.

Ellée and Tom are actually having fun with enterprise alternatives courtesy of their photogenic pet.

Winnie’s brother Presley (pictured collectively) is having fun with related social media success, with greater than 30,000 Instagram followers

Ellée stated: ‘Winnie obtained well-liked from a video on the social media TikTok, which reveals her eyes good and clearly. ‘From there her viewers grew greater and greater and she or he has now obtained herself doing collaborations with some small/huge companies’

Ellée stated: ‘Winnie obtained well-liked from a video on the social media TikTok, which reveals her eyes good and clearly.

‘From there her viewers grew greater and greater and she or he has now obtained herself doing collaborations with some small/huge companies.

‘General Winnie is enjoyable and loving, however very sassy and likes to suppose she runs the place.’