Winter Break In Patna Schools Extended Till January 5 As Temperature Dips

Patna is reeling below chilly wave circumstances from the previous couple of days.

The District Justice of the Peace of Patna on Thursday issued a round of extending the varsity holidays until January 5 resulting from chilly climate situation.

“It has been made to appear to me that due to continuing prevalent cold weather and low temperature particularly in the early morning in the district, health and life of children are at risk. Therefore under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 the academic activities up to Class X which requires the presence of children in all the private and government schools of Patna District are prohibited”, Kumar Ravi, District Justice of the Peace, Patna stated in an order.

“All school authorities are directed to close the academic activities up to class 10 till January 1, 2020”, he added.

In response to the India Meteorological Division, the minimal and most temperatures of the town would hover round 10 levels Celsius and 19 levels Celsius for the subsequent two days.

The sky is prone to be cloudy and the town could obtain gentle rains.