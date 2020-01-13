Winter is coming! Game of Thrones star Kit Harington submits plans for a new central heating system

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Printed: 03:47 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:56 EST, 13 January 2020

Equipment Harington (pictured on the AFI Awards in LA final week) is locked in a planning row with Babergh Districk Council

Sport of Thrones star Equipment Harington has submitted plans for a brand new central heating system at his £1.75million listed Tudor mansion.

The actor – who performed Jon Snow within the fantasy epic – is planning numerous renovations on the Grade II listed house.

The 33-year-old – married to co-star Rosie Leslie who performed Ygritte within the collection – is planning to put in a brand new boiler and radiators.

He’s additionally hoping to have new pipes and oil tanks within the backyard for the heating set-up.

GoT hero John was famed for saying ‘Winter is Coming’ within the collection which completed final Could.

Equipment and Rosie purchased Popples Farmhouse, which sits in eight acres of land, in 2017.

However they’re now locked in a planning row over the general proposals which additionally embrace numerous repairs.

The well-known couple had a design and entry assertion submitted to the council on their behalf.

It stated: ‘Since their buy on the finish of final 12 months the brand new house owners, Mr and Mrs Harrington, have been enterprise inner redecoration and minor repairs as a primary section venture.

The council is worried that the mansion (pictured) might be compromised by the star’s plans to put in a brand new heating system

However outlining the deliberate work, it added: ‘The prevailing boiler will not be match for function and is towards present laws.

‘That is of larger concern on condition that…is a vital listed constructing and likewise the areas of thatch within the occasion of a failure of the present boiler.

‘New heating system to be put in in Popples to incorporate a brand new boiler, radiators and pipes and new oil tanks to be sited within the backyard, plus the elimination of the prevailing boiler and oil storage tank from the lean-to.

‘Applicable repairs to handle the earlier unauthorised repairs and different works to the timber body of Popples that can deal with problems with damp and the earlier use of inappropriate supplies.’

Pictured: How Equipment Harington plans to put in a brand new heating system on the mansion in Suffolk

Pictured: The plans Equipment Harington has submitted as he plans to put in a brand new heating system on the Tudor mansion

However Babergh District Council’s heritage group raised a priority that the works might impression on the sensitivity of the property.

In planning paperwork, Dr Jonathan Duck, heritage and design officer on the council, stated: ‘Regardless of being massive and nonetheless comparatively apparent, their location is as delicate as attainable.

‘Given the competing constraints of accessibility for filling them on the one hand and the requirement to hide them from views so as to keep away from detrimentally affecting the setting of the farmhouse on the opposite.

‘In abstract, all of the work proposed right here is delicate to the importance of the listed constructing and can due to this fact accord with the necessities to protect the constructing and its setting.’

A call on the appliance might be made subsequent month. The thatched-roof property boasts stables, a pavilion, tennis courtroom, croquet garden.

In a BBC interview earlier this 12 months Equipment stated: ‘I used to be wanting throughout for a spot. I seemed in many alternative areas of the nation. I used to be truly wanting in Norfolk after which I saved driving by way of Suffolk and considering, ‘I actually fairly like this county’.

‘So I discovered my very own little spot within the county of Suffolk and I am now a Suffolk boy. I adore it. It’s actually particular to me.’