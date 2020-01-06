Winter Love Island 2020: Meet Connor Durman – “I say whatever’s on my mind”

Love Island is again for a brand new season as a recent bunch of singletons compete as soon as extra to search out their good match.

We have now every part it is advisable to learn about new contestant, Connor Durman, because the espresso bean salesman heads out to the South African villa searching for love.

Connor Durman – Key Details Age: 25 From: Brighton Occupation: Espresso bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman

What’s Connor’s kind on paper?

“Outgoing, a big personality, loving and I don’t want her to be embarrassed to show it in front of people. Family orientated and she’s got to fit in with my mates. Just be easy going.”

Who’s Connor’s superstar crush?

“Maya Jama.”

What’s Connor’s preferrred first date?

“I’ve actually already had the best date. When I was in Sydney, I met this girl on Instagram and messaged her because we had mutual friends. I booked this cinema in the park with a double bed, bottle of champagne and and we watched A Star Is Born – best first date ever.”

How far will Connor go to get the woman of his desires?

“I’m quite honest and I say whatever’s on my mind. I don’t want to make a complete fool of myself but if I like someone I will tell her and I will go for it.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January