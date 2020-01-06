Winter Love Island 2020: Meet Eve and Jess Gale, the twins with the “ultimate girl code”

Winter Love Island 2020 is simply across the nook, with 12 new islanders hoping to seek out their soul mates in sunny South Africa.

Eve and Jess Gale are twins taking over the villa collectively, who insist that they’ll be searching for one another the entire time.

They’ve labored as VIP hostesses at occasions around the globe, with Eve as soon as catching the attention of American rapper Tyga, also called Kylie Jenner’s ex, who requested her to satisfy up with him.

Right here’s every thing you’ll want to know concerning the twins heading into the villa:

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Details Age: 20 Job: College students and VIP hostesses In three phrases:



Jess – “Kind, fun and spontaneous”



Eve – “Fun, confident and friendly” Instagram: @jessicarosegale / @evegale

What are Eve and Jess on the lookout for in a associate?

Jess: “Someone who is confident, not cocky. Self- assured, kind and respectful and on the same intelligence level as me.” Eve: “I want someone who is fun and confident, not shy. Quite ‘alpha male’. And I’d like a guy who is switched on.” Each say that their movie star crush is British heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua. Will Eve and Jess combat over boys? Jess: “We’ve got so much respect for each other we’re not going to argue over a boy!” Eve: “Boys often say, ‘Right, I fancy you both – which one of you wants me?’ Some boys will be messaging me and Jessica at the same time, I don’t think they think we talk.” Jess: For each single woman, whether or not you recognize them or not, be sort, thoughtful and understanding. In your closest associates it’s stepped up. And with Eve it’s stepped up much more by 1000%. If there’s a man that’s upset Eve, he’s cancelled in my books. Eve: With Jess, I’ve the last word woman code. If somebody upset her I’d by no means communicate to them once more. Within the villa, I gained’t be snake-y in the direction of a lady, but when I like a man I might say.

What are flip offs for Eve and Jess?

Jess: “If a guy comes across as insecure, it’s a massive turn off.” Eve: “If they’re a f**k boy, disrespectful and talking to everyone when they’re out.”

What are their worst habits?

Jess: “Being late – it’s such a problem.” Eve: “Sleeping in and missing my alarm.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January