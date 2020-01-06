Winter Love Island 2020: Meet Leanne Amaning, the “unpredictable” Islander who competed in Miss Ghana UK

Winter Love Island 2020 is about to get began, with contestants jetting out to South Africa to seek out their excellent companion.

Leanne Amaning, a 22-year-old customer support advisor from London, is among the many many hopefuls seeking to discover love this 12 months.

In 2016, she competed for the title of Miss Ghana UK as she has heritage with the nation’s Ashanti tribe.

Right here’s all of your important information in Leanne:

Leanne Amaning – Key Information Age: 22 Job: Customer support advisor In three phrases: “Unpredictable, fun and charismatic”

What’s Leanne on the lookout for in a companion?

“Someone who is rugged and manly, not anyone with a pretty face. I also want someone loyal and trustworthy. The list does go on…”

This description strains up neatly along with her movie star crush: Gerard Butler.

What’s a flip off for Leanne?

“Someone sensitive, boring or rude. I’m good with banter but if someone is too rude, I don’t like it.”

What’s Leanne’s worst behavior?

“I tell a few white lies. Sometimes I can be lazy, which is quite a bad habit too.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January