Winter Love Island 2020: Meet Mike Boateng, the footballer turned police officer jetting out to the villa

Twelve extra potential companions are jetting out to a luxurious villa within the hopes of discovering love on Winter Love Island 2020.

This yr, that features Mike Boateng, a 24-year-old police officer working in Larger Manchester and in search of a critical relationship.

Actuality followers could bear in mind Mike’s brother, Samuel Boateng, as considered one of Lord Sugar’s candidates on 2016’s sequence of The Apprentice.

Previous to becoming a member of the police power, Mike had a profession in soccer and at one level performed for Sheffield United alongside present Everton ahead Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Right here’s all of your important data on Mike:

Mike Boateng – Key Info Age: 24 Job: Police officer In three phrases: “Confident, charming and charismatic” Instagram: @michaelboateng01 Twitter: @MichaelBoateng_

What’s Mike in search of in a associate?

“Ambitious, a lot of personality and of course beautiful,” he says.

With that in thoughts, it’s no shock that his high movie star crushes are famous person singers Beyoncé and Rihanna.

What’s a flip off for Mike?

“I can’t stand stinky breath.”

What’s Mike’s ideally suited first date?

“A nice dinner and good conversation. I’m quite old-school, I like to go for walks too where we can talk and get to know each other.”

What’s Mike’s worst behavior?

“Playing with my beard. My mum hates it but I can’t stop doing it. Especially when I’m thinking.” What’s Mike’s definition of the “bro code”? “Make sure you always tell your bro about what’s going on. Don’t keep him in the dark and also be honest as well. If you’re going to be bros, don’t lie to each other.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January