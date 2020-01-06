Winter Love Island 2020: Meet Siannise Fudge, the Islander who’s ‘after her own Aladdin’

Winter Love Island 2020 makes its debut on ITV2, simply in time to maintain us heat on this freezing chilly January.

And among the many new Islanders basking within the South African solar is the fantastically named Siânnise Fudge. Right here’s every thing you want to know in regards to the Bristol-based contestant…

Siânnise Fudge – Key Info Age: 25 From: Bristol Job: Magnificence marketing consultant Instagram: @siannisefudge

What’s Siânnise on the lookout for in a person?

The wonder marketing consultant is thought by her mates as Princess Jasmine and it appears she’s on the look out for her prince.

Talking forward of her ITV2 debut, Siânnise introduced her excellent kind on paper, saying: “Tall, dark and handsome – I’m after my own Aladdin, I guess.”

What’s going to make her dump a fellow Islander?

“Arrogance, or someone who is full of themselves,” Siânnise admitted.

The self-confessed “sassy and fun” contestant gained’t be afraid to get her man, both.

“If I see something I want, I’m not afraid to go for it. That’s what I’m going into the villa to do. I’m up for a challenge!”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January