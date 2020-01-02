WINTER NONE-DERLAND: Expect milder temps until spring

He refers to it as an “atmospheric gift.”

Dave Phillips, senior climatologist with Setting Canada, says for the remainder of the winter, Toronto residents can anticipate rather more of the warmer-than-usual climate that has just lately settled over town.

“A lot of people were seduced into thinking we had an early start to winter,” he mentioned, noting our early style of snowy climate in November, together with the coldest and snowiest Remembrance Day on document.

However then December occurred, he mentioned, including climate modified significantly after the primary week of the final month of the 12 months.

“It’s not looking like winter, it’s not feeling like winter,” he mentioned.

Toronto has seen solely 5 all-freeze days — the place temperatures stayed under zero — since Dec. 7, and 4 days the place the mercury reached into the double-digits.

“It’s been milder than normal — December came out to be a degree-and-a-half warmer,” Phillips mentioned.

The development appears to be persevering with into the brand new 12 months, with Thursday recording a excessive of 7C and the forecast calling for comparable temperatures on Friday.

“The normal high is minus 2C,” Phillips mentioned.

Nightime temperatures are increased as properly, he mentioned — saying regular in a single day lows must be round minus 9C.

Heat air from the southern United States — largely introduced north by the jet stream — is basically liable for the balmy climate, he mentioned.

“Even next week, when we see temps cooling off with highs of minus 3C and minus 4C, it’s still seasonable,” he mentioned.

“My sense is, we’ve not been inconvenienced at all.”

Each Canadian and American climate fashions say circumstances ought to stay a lot as they’ve been into March.

“I’m not saying that winter is cancelled, but this has been pretty soft — almost a timid kind of a winter,” Philips mentioned.

