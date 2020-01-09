Winter Park Express ski train starting this week, expanded service now includes Fridays

Younger skier Ian Sauer, four, stretches out on the best way as much as Winter Park on the Amtrak Winter Park Categorical on the practice’s first journey of the season Jan. four. Ian’s grandmother, Lois Millar, prime proper, retains an eye fixed on Ian in the course of the journey. (Andy Cross, The Denver Publish)

When Amtrak resumes Winter Park Categorical ski practice service from Denver’s Union Station on Friday, service will probably be expanded to incorporate all Fridays in addition to Saturdays and Sundays.

Service final 12 months included solely two Fridays a month, together with all Saturdays and Sundays. This 12 months, the practice will run Friday by means of Sunday each weekend from Jan. 10 by means of March 29. Fares begin at $29 every manner for adults and can be found at Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress. Tickets are bought individually, so that you don’t should return on the identical day. You may, for instance, go up Friday and are available again Sunday, and even go up Sunday and return the next Friday.

This would be the second season of snack and beverage service in a sightseeing Lounge Automotive with home windows curving from the ceiling almost all the way down to the ground.

Trains depart Denver at 7 a.m. and arrive round 9 a.m. They go away Winter Park at four:30 p.m. and arrive again at Union Station at 6:40 p.m. Every ticketed grownup could deliver a baby, age 2-12, for half the grownup fare.