Wire – “Primed And Ready”

Wire are releasing their seventeenth (!) Album in a couple of weeks, Thoughts Hive , the observe -up to their 2017 Silver / Lead album. They launched its lead single, “Cactused,” a pair months again however the British post-punk veterans have been mum since then. In the present day, although, they're releasing one other new track from the album, “Primed And Ready,” a moody black cloud stuffed with urgent questions that sounds precisely such as you'd anticipate a Wire monitor to sound. Take heed to it under.

Thoughts Hive is out 1 / 24 by way of pinkflag. Pre-order it right here.