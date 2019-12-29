December 29, 2019 | 2:28pm

A Wisconsin mom and daughter on trip in Hawaii have been amongst these killed in final week’s helicopter crash on the island of Kauai, authorities say.

Amy Gannon, 47, and her daughter, Jocelyn, 13, of Madison have been on the doomed tour chopper that went down Thursday close to a distant area featured within the movie “Jurassic Park,” killing all seven passengers on board, in response to Kauai Police Division.

Additionally among the many useless was a household of 4 believed to be from Switzerland, authorities mentioned. They have been solely recognized as a 50-year-old girl, 49-year-old man, 13-year-old woman and 10-year outdated woman. Authorities are ready on autopsies to positively verify their identities.

The helicopter’s 69-year-old pilot, Paul Matero, of Wailua, Hawaii, died within the crash, too, officers mentioned.

“Due to the additional recovery efforts, the nature of the crash and impact damage, Kauai police can confirm that there are no survivors,” police mentioned Saturday.

Authorities are nonetheless investigating the reason for the crash.

Gannon and her daughter — — an eighth-grader at Hamilton Center Faculty — traveled to Hawaii for a household journey together with her husband, Mike, and 16-year-old son, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. Her husband and son weren’t on the lethal helicopter journey.

The mother’s buddy, Heather Wentler, mentioned Gannon had “been sending pictures all week long of how wonderful their vacation had been.”

Gannon helped co-found a Wisconsin-based nonprofit, the Doyenne Group, with Wentler to mentor girls in enterprise, the outlet reported.

“Amy was always bigger than life,” Wentler informed the outlet. “We had a joke that she was the ‘yes’ person and I was the ‘let’s think about it’ person.”