January 16, 2020 | three:04pm

A Trump supporter from Wisconsin claims she was booted from her job over her Fb posts supporting the president.

Robyn Polak, 35, of South Milwaukee, posted an article from the conservative Every day Wire web site praising Trump on Fb Monday together with a caption saying how “extremely lucky” People have been to have such an “amazing” commander-in-chief.

“I don’t care what anyone says!” wrote Polak, who works as a dental assistant.

A day later, Polak attended Trump’s rally in Milwaukee and wrote “MAGA 2020,” once more exhibiting her allegiance to Trump. An earlier model of her profile image additionally featured a smiling Polak along with her boyfriend beneath a “Trump 2020” graphic, her Fb account reveals.

These posts motivated a person to put up a destructive overview on her employer’s Fb web page, saying that employees at Precision Dental MKE in Milwaukee shouldn’t be “spouting racist comments on Facebook,” in accordance with a screenshot posted by Polak.

“And just like that I get fired from my job because of some left wing liberal didn’t like that I had yesterday on Facebook Make America Great Again,” Polak wrote. “And he went out of his way to way a make a review on my work Facebook stating that I am racist … What should I do? I filed for unemployment already.”

Calls to Polak’s former employer went unanswered, however reps from the workplace apologized to the person who complained about her posts, in accordance with the screenshots.

“I am so very sorry to have learned that this was posted,” the reply learn. “We are handling the situation in house as we speak. I assure you that this office does not share these beliefs.”

Polak instructed the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel she was later fired over the telephone. She additionally denied being racist, saying she has black siblings and is an element Native American.

“The office manager said it was for the review they got on their Facebook [page], but my name wasn’t on there,” Polak recalled. “They assumed it was me because I’m the only Republican in that office.”

Polak was the follow’s sole dental assistant, she stated.

In a press release to the newspaper, reps from the dental workplace stated they sometimes don’t focus on personnel issues, however denied Polak’s claims.

“Precision Dental MKE believes dentistry is nonpolitical,” the assertion learn. “We can confirm, however, that no employee has ever been terminated for their political beliefs or their support of the President or any political candidate.”

The corporate’s web site, in the meantime, had been set to personal as of Thursday and its Fb web page had been eliminated.

WDJT reported that Polak had additionally posted a meme on Fb implying that former President Barack Obama was the chief of ISIS, however that picture was now not seen on her account as of Thursday.

“Do I feel like Obama was the leader of ISIS? Absolutely not,” she instructed the station. “It’s my freedom of speech. At the end of the day, it’s my right to defend how I believe.”

The dentist workplace’s social media coverage forbids any posting that “does damage to the practice directly or indirectly,” WDJT reported.

Reached Thursday for remark, Polak instructed The Submit she’s is now on the lookout for an legal professional to sue Precision Dental for wrongful termination.

“I feel like I didn’t do anything wrong involving the company,” Polak stated. “Anything I posted was done outside of work and off the clock. I don’t think I did anything wrong.”