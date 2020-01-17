With 3 gunshot wounds, woman drives 7 km to Punjab police station

On reaching the police station, the 2 ladies have been admitted to a hospital the place the medical doctors managed to take away the bullets.Artistic Commons

With three gunshot wounds to the pinnacle and one on her face, a 42-year-old lady drove seven kilometres to a police station in Punjab to register a grievance towards her brother and nephew in a land seize case, the police mentioned on Friday.

Sumeet Kaur mentioned her teenaged nephew shot at her and her mom Sukhbinder Kaur over the land dispute in a match of rage. Each survived with accidents.

The incident befell at their residence in a village in Muktsar district. The accused is a Class 10 scholar.

On reaching the police station, the 2 ladies have been admitted to a hospital the place the medical doctors managed to take away the bullets.

Sumeet Kaur informed the police that her brother Harinder Singh has been making an attempt to seize the land that belongs to her and her mom.

“After the death of my father, my mother and I got 16 acres. My brother wants to grab the entire land,” she mentioned.

She mentioned her brother and his son had allegedly tried to kill her earlier too.

The police have filed a case towards the boy and his father.