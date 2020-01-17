With a scenic community that sets them apart, KB Home’s paired-ranch models in The Canyons are lock-n-leave

In a brand new 12 months when consumers are optimistic concerning the market and aren’t ready for hotter climate to discover it, KB Dwelling has two low-maintenance ranch fashions to point out you Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18-19, in The Canyons — the newly opened master-planned neighborhood that’s east throughout I-25 from Fort Pines.

Should you’re amongst these out looking for ranches, this is a chance to see a location distinctly totally different from what you’ll have toured southeast of city, or southwest.

“The Canyons’ rolling hills, natural beauty and amenities set it apart from other master plans,” says Randy Carpenter, division president of KB Dwelling Colorado. “And it’s much more convenient to Lone Tree, DTC and all the shopping and dining that’s arrived along I-25.”

KB Dwelling’s new View Assortment ranches are paired ranch designs — all the measurement you’d count on in a single-family ranch mannequin, designed adjoining to a different ranch to maintain costs from round $500,000. That opens prospects to personalize your personal model of certainly one of these with certainly one of KB Dwelling’s studio designers.

Saturday and Sunday, John Cole and Brandon Burgess will present you a Haven three-bedroom ranch mannequin, with 1,738 sq. toes of completed area, at a base value simply over $500,000. Should you like what you see, you’ll discover one prefer it down the block that’s prepared for move-in now, priced at $576,500.

Or they’ll present you a tier of web sites poised alongside certainly one of The Canyon’s open area areas, that look down a canyon towards the brand new Rueter-Hess Reservoir. You would do that very same Haven ranch plan on a type of, with a walk-out basement and deck included which have uncommon Denver-area views of a water characteristic, and nonetheless value out within the neighborhood of $607,000.

Both manner, these KB Dwelling ranches ship a real lock-n-leave way of life with low water-use entrance yard landscaping offered and maintained, together with snow removing on driveways and walks (they’re the one properties in The Canyons to supply that). Residents are at the moment scheduled to pay $66 a month for that, together with $155 a month to The Canyons’ grasp affiliation for its assortment of facilities.

Whereas driving in, you’ll cross over a landmark lined bridge after which go by The Canyons’ Village neighborhood heart, now beneath development, deliberate to supply a pool, health heart and a Retreat espresso home. A 3rd of The Canyons’ 1,270-acre expanse is about to be left as open area.

All of those ranches get Vitality Star options and full unfinished basements in the usual value, and have lined decks opening to non-public yard areas you should utilize for out of doors dwelling or a spot on your Klee Kai or miniature shepherd to roam.

You’ll see how shut that is to well-liked eating in Fort Pines, together with Duke’s Steakhouse and Las Fajitas Mexican, and to fashionable Sierra in Lone Tree, 5 minutes down the freeway.

Take I-25 south previous 470 about 5 miles to Fort Pines Parkway and switch east a half mile to Canyonside Blvd; then watch fastidiously for KB Dwelling’s directional indicators.

