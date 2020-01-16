With A Tilak And Swastika Symbol, Rajnath Singh Flags Off K-9 Vajra Gun

The Defence Minister, through the puja, additionally provided flowers to the gun and broke a coconut.

Hazira:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh right now flagged off the 51st Okay-9 Vajra-T gun on the Larsen and Toubro Armoured Methods Complicated at Hazira, Surat.

The L&T officers confirmed the minister the totally different manoeuvres of the Okay-9 Vajra-T, a tracked self-propelled howitzer. Mr Singh sat within the automobile on which the gun was mounted and was pushed across the Hazira advanced.

The gun weighs 50 tonnes and might fireplace 47kg bombs at 43-kilometre distant targets. It will possibly additionally flip round at zero radius.

L&T had in 2017 received the Rs four,500-crore contract from the Ministry of Defence to provide 100 models of K9 Vajra-T 155 mm/52 calibre tracked self-propelled gun programs to the Indian Military below the Centre’s “Make in India” initiative.

The K9 Vajra contract includes supply of 100 such programs in 42 months, which is the most important contract awarded to a non-public firm by the Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Minister additionally put ‘tilak‘ and drew the auspicious ‘swastika‘ image with kumkum on the brand new artillery. In the course of the puja, he additionally provided flowers to the gun and broke a coconut.

Scoping out the K9 Vajra-T weapons at ACS in Hazira. These future prepared fight automobiles meet the necessities of 21st century warfare, together with deep fireplace assist with its longer firing vary.

Mr Singh mentioned in his speech that he salutes the dedication and hardwork of workers of L&T as the corporate’s Hazira advanced is an indication of “new thinking of new India”.

“I see this complex has a new and astonishing achievement… There were many sectors in India where private sector’s participation was almost nil. Defence sector was one such example,” he mentioned.

Below the ‘Make in India’ scheme, the federal government has taken many steps that may make the nation a internet exporter of arms in future, he mentioned.

The minister mentioned the federal government has simplified the method of giving licences for defence manufacturing, established two defence industrial corridors and created a defence buyers cell on the Ministry of Defence.

Visited the L&T's Armoured Methods Complicated (ACS) in Hazira right now and flagged off the freshly manufactured K9 Vajra-T weapons that are certainly future prepared fight automobiles. The ASC is a state-of-the-art advanced to fabricate and combine superior armoured platforms.

“Today, when I saw the K-9 Vajra-T gun, I could see strong gun, but more than that, I could see a strong India… In defence, this is a brilliant example of Make in India,” he mentioned.

The federal government will strive its stage greatest to take away all roadblocks which might be coming within the business’s method of indigenous defence manufacturing, he mentioned.

JD Patil, senior govt vice-president for the corporate’s defence phase, in addition to AM Naik, chairman of the corporate, had been current on the occasion.

“L&T has always been at the forefront for all the national causes…We collaborate with the DRDO and the armed forces to understand their requirement,” Mr Naik mentioned in his speech.