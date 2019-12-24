With a whopping 80,000 lights, the winner of the 2019 Denver Post Holiday Lights contest is …

With 80,000 lights, “Walking in a Winter Wonderland” on Hudson Road is that this 12 months’s Denver Submit Vacation Lights competitors.

The Denver Submit’s annual vacation mild competitors has change into considered one of our favourite Christmas traditions. Yearly, people round Denver deck the halls and submit pictures of their festive efforts, which we use to construct a vacation lights map, and submissions are then voted on by our Fb followers. The house with probably the most “likes” wins a $100 present card.

This 12 months, we had greater than 70 submissions, with themes starting from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” to “Animal Paradise” and “Christmas has Gone to the Dogs.” There was even a Monet-themed submission, which appears becoming since “Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature” is at present on show at Denver Artwork Museum.

This 12 months’s winner, with 249 votes and a whopping 80,000 lights: Strolling in a Winter Wonderland at 3070 Hudson St. in Denver.

“Ever wanted to know what happens in the woods of the North Pole? Take a trip down Candy Cane Lane and see all the forest animals preparing for the holidays,” the profitable entry reads. “Send Santa a special note in the mailbox, travel through the magical Tunnel of Lights and enter a whimsical winter wonderland where reindeer leap, snowmen play, and gingerbread houses look good enough to eat.”

That is the seventh 12 months this family has participated in Lights on Hudson, a neighborhood vacation mild spectacular. Head to 3070 Hudson St. to take all of it in and even go away a letter for Santa. “Walking in a Winter Wonderland” can be on show nightly by January. If it’s too chilly to get out of the automobile, pull up and tune into 97.7 FM to listen to some holly-jolly tunes whilst you benefit from the mild present from the consolation of your heated car.

Because of all who participated! See all of the entries from this 12 months’s contest on-line at denverpost.com/holidaylights.

Subscribe to our weekly publication, In The Know, to get leisure information despatched straight to your inbox.