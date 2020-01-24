With buyers wanting to feel a sense of community, Brookfield’s Spree Living Villages are designed to nurture neighborhoods

One of many traits that’s already seen in an unusually lively new-year market is that Colorado consumers are on the lookout for extra out of their new dwelling buy than a home and yard. Moderately, they need to really feel a real sense of group from the time they transfer in, the place they’ll make new mates and, if they need, become involved in occasions and actions.

Brookfield Residential, a pioneer in lifestyle-oriented communities, already picks Denver-area areas which have the master-planned facilities that play to these yearnings. However now, Brookfield is getting out in entrance of that pattern with an providing of neighborhood-oriented parks, way of life facilities and actions that give their residents an edge in getting related.

You possibly can already see the primary Spree Dwelling Villages by Brookfield taking form at Brighton Crossings, east of South 50th Avenue at Cherry Blossom in Brighton, and at Barefoot Lakes in Firestone.

“We see Spree Living as an opportunity to deliver something new, fresh and timely for Colorado buyers,” says Rick Dengler, Colorado Division president of Brookfield Residential.

“Spree Living Villages are designed for busy couples, for single moms and dads, for young professionals and traveling baby boomers,” Dengler provides. “They’re all seeking to make the most of their free time.”

To maximise the time ingredient, at each areas you’ll already discover properties designed for low upkeep — ones that get front-yard landscaping supplied and maintained as a part of their month-to-month house owner dues. In the meantime, you’ll see Spree Dwelling-inspired parks and way of life facilities taking form that will likely be centerpieces particularly for Spree Village residents, served by a full-time actions director working to make neighbors really feel linked in.

“We’re designing each village around a lifestyle center and community-connecting amenities,” says Dave Carro, senior mission supervisor.

Whenever you go to Brookfield’s Ovation and Villa Portfolios at Brighton Crossings, you’ll see the place a pickleball court docket is coming, together with a group backyard and the SpreeHouse way of life heart. At Barefoot Lakes, you’ll go to the positioning for a LakeHouse way of life heart that can overlook the group’s signature lakes, to a panorama of the Rocky Mountains past.

Each of these master-planned communities already present a formidable array of leisure facilities other than what Brookfield will present, however Spree Dwelling Villages will ship options only for Spree Village residents.

“Homebuyers today are in search of a smart financial investment and worthwhile investments of their time,” says Paul Cardenas, who will likely be way of life supervisor for villages in Brighton Crossings and Barefoot Lakes.

Brookfield already is aware of that these residents will signify a variety of ages and household conditions — not simply downsizers, however youthful consumers wanting that very same way of life.

“Our residents may be diverse in age, but they share a variety of interests that bring our communities together,” Cardenas provides.

To succeed in Brighton Crossings, take the Bromley Lane exit from I-76 and head west a block to the frontage highway; angle north a block to S. 50th Avenue; then head north 1.5 mile to Cherry Blossom and switch proper. For Barefoot Lakes, from I-25, take Firestone Blvd east a block to the frontage highway, and head north 1.5 mile to Barefoot Lakes Pkwy.

