With Folded Hands And A Smile, Nitish Kumar Refuses To Comment On CAA

Nitish Kumar mentioned the nationwide implementation of NRC was “needless” and had “no justification”.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday refused to touch upon the Citizenship (Modification) Act urging journalists to not ask him questions on the auspicious Makar Sankranti day on points about which individuals might have completely different opinions that will result in squabbles.

Mr Kumar, who additionally heads the Janata Dal (United), made this remark with a broad smile enjoying on his lips and each his fingers joined collectively in response to queries from scribes at a feast organised to mark the Makar Sankranti competition.

“Do not rake up the issues on an auspicious day, about which people may have different opinions and expression which may lead to squabbles”, the Chief Minister mentioned whereas he was treating himself to curd, flattened rice, jaggery and “tilkut” (a sweetmeat made from sesame).

Requesting the journalists to benefit from the feast and write concerning the state-wide human chain scheduled on January 19 as an alternative, he mentioned, “I urge you to take part in it as well”.

The chief minister was flanked by prime leaders of the NDA and seated subsequent to him was his deputy and senior BJP chief Sushil Kumar Modi.

They had been on the residence of state JD(U) president and Rajya Sabha member Vashishtha Narayan Singh, whose annual ‘”dahi-chura” feast has change into a much-anticipated occasion because it had supplied clues prior to now few years about dissidents from different political teams prepared to affix the ruling get together.

On the CAA-NRC controversy, he mentioned the Bihar chief minister has already made issues very clear on the ground of the Meeting and after that there isn’t a want for stretching issues additional.

Mr Kumar on Monday had mentioned a country-wide implementation of Nationwide Register of Residents was “needless” and had “no justification”.