With Glitzy Sporting Events, Saudi Banks On ‘Soft Power’ For Influence

Saudi Arabia’s internet hosting of the Dakar Rally this month is simply the most recent worldwide sporting occasion to happen within the kingdom as a part of a multi-billion-dollar push to spice up its battered world picture.

In latest months the ultra-conservative kingdom — underneath fireplace over human rights abuses — has accelerated funding in sports activities, mirroring a longstanding technique adopted by regional powers, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia is in search of to make use of glitzy sporting extravaganzas as an instrument of soppy energy in its push for regional supremacy in addition to to venture a reasonable picture of a rustic lengthy seen as an exporter of jihadist ideology.

In 2019, the dominion hosted a heavyweight boxing rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz, a Components E motor race and a tennis exhibition match.

Girls’s wrestling, considerably toned down from its common razzmatazz, additionally made its debut in a nation the place such occasions had been as soon as unthinkable.

In December, Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates took to the pitch on the King Saud College Stadium in Riyadh for the Italian Tremendous Cup.

And in January, a Barcelona facet that includes Lionel Messi will seem within the Spanish Tremendous Cup, two months after the Argentine celebrity performed his first match on Saudi soil in a pleasant encounter towards Brazil.

However one of many greatest occasions is the coveted Dakar Rally, one among motor racing’s most gruelling journey rallies which begins within the kingdom on Sunday and lasts till January 17.

After greater than a decade in South America, the rally is about to stay within the Arabian peninsula for no less than 5 years.

‘Sports activities Diplomacy’

De facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s sports activities push stems partly from an financial motive to lure worldwide vacationers and increase home spending because the OPEC kingpin seeks to diversify its oil-reliant economic system.

However in a rustic the place two-thirds of the inhabitants is underneath 30, critics say glitzy sporting occasions are geared toward blunting public frustration over an financial downturn and hovering youth unemployment.

Activists additionally accuse Saudi rulers of “sportswashing”, utilizing such occasions as a instrument to melt their worldwide picture after lengthy being condemned over human rights abuses.

The brutal homicide of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018, the Saudi-led army intervention in Yemen and a sweeping crackdown on dissent have tarnished the dominion’s fame.

Saudi Arabia executed no less than 187 folks on dying row in 2019, in accordance with a tally based mostly on official information, the very best since 1995 when 195 folks had been executed.

And whereas Saudi ladies now have the proper to drive, campaigners say jailed driving activists have confronted sexual harassment and torture in detention.

“There is a very offensive policy to host major sporting events… to spread a different image of Saudi Arabia,” Carole Gomez, a researcher on the Institute of Worldwide and Strategic Relations, instructed AFP.

The dominion is utilizing “sports diplomacy” as a part of Prince Mohammed’s Imaginative and prescient 2030 reform programme to diversify its economic system, Gomez added.

Saudi officers anticipate occasions such because the Dakar Rally will assist increase tourism, one of many centrepieces of Imaginative and prescient 2030.

Saudi Arabia started providing vacationer visas for the primary time final September.

‘Postcard’

The Dakar Rally, to be broadcast in 190 nations, will move by means of a bunch of websites — from NEOM, a $500 billion futuristic megacity underneath development, to the heritage website of Al-Ula and the sand dunes of the huge Empty Quarter desert.

“The idea is to praise the beauty of the landscapes, the infrastructures… and to make a postcard of Saudi Arabia,” mentioned Gomez.

Quentin de Pimodan, an knowledgeable on the Sunni kingdom on the Analysis Institute for European and American Research, mentioned the rally “will serve Saudi Arabia the same way Tour de France serves France”.

“It will showcase the landscapes and the heritage — the long shots and wide angles — as the kingdom opens up to international tourists,” he mentioned.

Nevertheless, accusations of “sportswashing” have prompted some worldwide gamers to shun the dominion.

Golf superstars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy not too long ago declined a profitable invitation to participate in a match organised in Saudi Arabia.

McIlroy, who was reportedly supplied $2.5 million, hinted in an interview with Golf Channel that “morality” had influenced his resolution.

Saudi Arabia is trying to “sportswash away its abusive rights reputation using large-scale events, with highly controlled environments,” mentioned Human Rights Watch.

“Fans and viewers need to look past the glamour of these events.”

However Dakar Rally organisers have praised Saudi Arabia’s “willingness to open up” amid unprecedented social reforms after years of conservatism.

Gomez mentioned the response to the rally might assist decide the impression of its sports activities push.

“It will be interesting to see how the event plays out, how it is experienced, what the repercussions are and what happens afterwards,” mentioned Gomez.

