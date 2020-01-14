With “Kaatil” Remark, Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Row At Shaheen Bagh

Mani Shankar Aiyar dropped by Shaheen Bagh to satisfy protesters on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

Congress chief Mani Shankar Aiyar dropped by Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh to precise solidarity with these protesting the Citizenship Modification Act on Tuesday, however ended up wading into yet one more controversy by seemingly referring to the ruling BJP as “killers”.

“I’m prepared for no matter sacrifices that have to be made. We are going to see whose palms are stronger, ours or that of the kaatil,” he mentioned in an tackle delivered on the protest web site.

The previous parliamentarian claimed that whereas the BJP authorities got here to energy with the promise of “sabka saath, sabka vikas (all people’s progress)”, it was now bent on guaranteeing “sabka saath, sabka vinash (all people’s destruction)”. “The government has brought out CAA and NRC to distract the public’s attention from the real issue, which is its failure to arrest the downfall of the economy. But the courageous women of Shaheen Bagh has told them that they can’t fool the people anymore,” he mentioned.

Mr Aiyar additionally praised the protesters for holding the demonstration with out the help of any political celebration. “You have said that you don’t need any politician. You have been sitting here for the last thirty days, leaving home and hearth behind,” he mentioned, including that the centre has no proper to demand documentary proof from real residents of the nation.

Tons of of girl and kids have been sitting on a highway at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh for a month now, defying plummeting temperatures and political strain to turn into the face of countrywide protests towards the controversial citizenship regulation. Nevertheless, the Delhi Excessive Court docket has now directed the police to clear the world — utilizing “persuasion” relatively than pressure — as a result of it occurs to dam the essential Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj highway linking Noida with South Delhi.

The Shaheen Bagh protest has even impressed the same demonstration at a park in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, the place 1000’s have been gathering for the final three days to protest towards the Citizenship Modification Act.

In the midst of the Gujarat meeting elections in 2017, Mr Aiyar had stoked a serious controversy by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “neech aadmi” or vile particular person. Whereas the Congress responded by distancing itself from the comment and taking disciplinary motion towards the politician, PM Modi termed it as an “insult to Gujarat” and requested folks to “show their anger” by voting for the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)