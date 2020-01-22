News

With no winners in 2020, Powerball jackpot soars

January 23, 2020
1 Min Read

Thus far, 2020 has been unfortunate for Powerball lottery gamers.

In this Aug. 23, 2017 file ...

LM Otero, The Related Press

A Powerball lottery ticket is printed on a lottery machine at a comfort retailer in Dallas on Aug. 23, 2017.

Nobody has hit a jackpot since Nov. 2 and that winless streak has pushed the prize to $343 million. It’s the eighth largest grand prize within the sport’s historical past, in keeping with a information launch from the Colorado Lottery. The drawing might be held at eight:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The final Powerball jackpot pay out was in California. Since then, there have been 22 drawings with out anybody selecting all six numbers appropriately.

Since June, Colorado Lottery has bought $34 million in Powerball tickets. Colorado Lottery proceeds are directed to open air recreation. Retailers who promote tickets additionally acquire earnings from Lottery gross sales.

Powerball tickets value $2. The Energy Play tickets can multiply non-jackpot prizes with a further $1 per play. Powerball jackpot winners can select to obtain their prizes in a lump sum cost at money worth or as an annuity, to be paid in 30 parts over 29 years. The annual funds would improve by 5% annually.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment