With no winners in 2020, Powerball jackpot soars

Thus far, 2020 has been unfortunate for Powerball lottery gamers.

LM Otero, The Related Press A Powerball lottery ticket is printed on a lottery machine at a comfort retailer in Dallas on Aug. 23, 2017.

Nobody has hit a jackpot since Nov. 2 and that winless streak has pushed the prize to $343 million. It’s the eighth largest grand prize within the sport’s historical past, in keeping with a information launch from the Colorado Lottery. The drawing might be held at eight:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The final Powerball jackpot pay out was in California. Since then, there have been 22 drawings with out anybody selecting all six numbers appropriately.

Since June, Colorado Lottery has bought $34 million in Powerball tickets. Colorado Lottery proceeds are directed to open air recreation. Retailers who promote tickets additionally acquire earnings from Lottery gross sales.

Powerball tickets value $2. The Energy Play tickets can multiply non-jackpot prizes with a further $1 per play. Powerball jackpot winners can select to obtain their prizes in a lump sum cost at money worth or as an annuity, to be paid in 30 parts over 29 years. The annual funds would improve by 5% annually.