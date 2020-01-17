With Raptors almost at full strength, Nurse has options and he’ll test them out

Nick Nurse couldn’t keep in mind the final time he needed to put a wholesome participant on his inactive listing.

He had to do this on Wednesday night time in Oklahoma Metropolis.

The times of scrambling simply to maintain sufficient scoring on the ground whereas guaranteeing he didn’t overwork any of his gamers are over, in the intervening time.

Pascal Siakam and Norm Powell are two video games into their returns. Marc Gasol was again from a 12-game injured stint on Wednesday.

This weekend — both Friday at dwelling in opposition to Washington or Saturday in Minnesota — Fred VanVleet will make his return.

To not jinx it, however the Raps haven’t been this wholesome for the reason that begin of that sport Nov. eight in New Orleans when Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka had been misplaced for many of a month.

Nurse now has all of them except for Dewan Hernandez again at his disposal and that brings with it one other concern.

How do you retain guys akin to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Chris Boucher, and Terence Davis II engaged and into it, enjoying the lowered minutes they’re more likely to get with all these starters and front-of-the-rotation gamers again wholesome?

It’s no secret that each one three of these gamers, who logged vital minutes over the previous two months-plus, are now not going to be seeing the identical run. It will possibly’t occur.

However all of them, together with Matt Thomas who had his personal well being points throughout that injured interval of the Raptors season, are virtually undoubtedly going to be seeing much less enjoying time now that they’ve a wholesome workforce.

Marc Gasol, as solely Marc Gasol can, was virtually apologetic coming again on Wednesday, understanding the very guys who stored the Raptors afloat in his and a few of his teammates absences are actually requested to step apart or, on this case, sit apart whereas the regulars resume their earlier workload.

“It’s tough because some of the guys that have been contributing and being a big part of this for the past few weeks, they are not going to get as many minutes and, as a teammate, that is hard to see,” Gasol stated.

“However they’re nice gamers and so they confirmed their value and so they confirmed they’re prepared at any time, so massive props to them.

“Nonetheless, it’s additionally a testomony to how deep we’re as a workforce.”

Misplaced of their efforts simply to place a successful workforce on the ground each night time throughout this harm spell was the chance to construct some flexibility into the lineup.

Nurse doesn’t wish to get to April and all of the sudden begin throwing out lineups — geared toward giving him one of the best shot in opposition to a selected opponent — that he has not a minimum of tried out upfront.

He began that on Wednesday night time deploying Kyle Lowry alongside 4 of his bigs in OG Anunoby, Siakam, Gasol and Ibaka.

Ibaka, who started his NBA profession in Oklahoma Metropolis and has fond recollections of his time there, obtained the nod as a lot for his dimension as a returning former participant in line with Nurse.

However that massive lineup is one that might see some big minutes if the Raptors match up with Philadelphia within the post-season. In about 12 minutes collectively to begin the sport and the second half, that group was a collective plus-2.

Nurse, although, has different lineups he needs to get to and he’ll be utilizing the following 10 video games or so to roll them out and see how they carry out.

He additionally sees some slippage from a conditioning perspective in a few of his gamers that requires extra consideration.

Nurse wasn’t naming names however it will not be a stretch to imagine he was speaking about a few of his returning gamers who’ve been unable to work out due to the accidents they incurred.

So, sure, Nurse received’t have the issues he has had with restricted choices on his bench for the previous couple of months, however he’ll have greater than sufficient occurring to remain busy.

[email protected]