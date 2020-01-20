With Sridevi Bungalow in jeopardy, Priya Prakash Varrier begins shooting for Love Hackers

Kirik Love Story | Priya Prakash Varrier | Kannada Movie Audio Launch













Priya Prakash Varrier turned a sensation in a single day due to her wink in her debut movie Oru Adaar Love. Priya caught everybody’s consideration. Her followers on social media elevated ten instances inside a couple of hours. With such immense fame, it was fairly apparent that Priya will get loaded with work. She is quickly to make her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow. The movie has been caught in a soup with Boney Kapoor due to which it’s getting delayed. However that is did not cease Priya from engaged on her subsequent venture.

Priya Prakash VarrierPR Handout

Priya Prakash Varrier has a movie referred to as Love Hackers in her kitty which can mark her second Bollywood venture. The movie stars Priya alongside Siddharth Mahajan in lead roles and it’s directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava. Love Hackers goes to be a crime-thriller that may deal with the issues folks face in relation to cybercrime. The actor goes to play the position of a sufferer who falls prey to cybercrime and the way she offers with it. The primary schedule of the capturing for this movie has been accomplished. The second schedule began in Mumbai.

Priya Prakash VarrierPR Handout

Final yr, whereas interacting with the media throughout the promotion of Sridevi Bungalow, Priya had said, “As far as working in more Hindi films is concerned, if good offers come my way then I will love to do them.” Whereas Sridevi Bungalow could not get Priya the celebrity she anticipated, Love Hackers might! We will see.