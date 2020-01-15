“Without Merit”: Ajit Pawar On Petitions Against Him In Irrigation Scam

Ajit Pawar was the water useful resource growth minister between 1999 and 2009.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has filed an affidavit within the Nagpur Bench of Bombay Excessive Court docket in reply to petitions towards him within the multi-crore irrigation rip-off, terming the allegations as “mala fide”.

Within the affidavit filed on Tuesday, Mr Pawar additionally mentioned that there isn’t any want for the current investigation to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Enforcement Directorate.

The Director Basic of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau, in an affidavit filed within the Excessive Court docket in December final 12 months, had acknowledged that the inquiry discovered Mr Pawar to don’t have any position within the alleged rip-off within the 12 initiatives undertaken by the Vidarbha Irrigation Growth Company (VIDC).

It was alleged that Mr Pawar, then VIDC chairman, and officers of the company colluded with contractors whereas issuing tenders for initiatives, inflicting a loss to the exchequer.

The petitioner, who has filed 4 public curiosity litigations within the alleged rip-off, had additionally filed an utility within the Excessive Court docket in search of CBI enquiry into the matter. The listening to of which remains to be going within the court docket and the subsequent listening to is scheduled this week.

On Tuesday, Mr Pawar mentioned the current affidavit is a typical reply to the current civil utility and related different purposes that are similar in nature.

“I have not indulged in any corrupt, motivated or mala fide act while discharging my duties as a minister. I state that I have as a minister or as ex-officio chairman of the VIDC, have followed all the rules and have discharged my public duties with clear conscience and without fear, favour or illegal motives,” Mr Pawar mentioned within the affidavit.